Hot start to the week

High pressure will gradually move out. The heat and humidity build during the day ahead of a cold front. Showers and thunderstorms will fire up during the afternoon. Currently, some could be strong to severe producing strong winds, and hail. Showers will linger into Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will range around 10-1.50″ in the west with less than 0.50″ in the Eastern U.P.

Today: Hot and sunny with fog over Lake Superior

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s and the shorelines

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with afternoon storms

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s and the shorelines

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny

>Highs: Upper 60s north, low 70s south

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.