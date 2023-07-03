Hot and humid to Fourth of July with strong afternoon storms possible

A Western Hudson Bay system extends southward over the Great Lakes region and Upper Michigan through Wednesday, steering a hot, humid airmass to the region. As a result, rain and thunderstorms form across the U.P. during the heat of the day on Fourth of July -- storms can produce heavy downpours, damaging hail and winds in addition to dangerous lightning. Scattered rain and thunderstorms continue Wednesday, then diminishing Thursday as the system exits the region.

Milder, sunnier weather prevails through the early half of the weekend before a Canadian Prairies system brings another round of rain and thunderstorms to Upper Michigan.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy west with scattered showers and few thunderstorms, partly cloudy east; patchy morning fog

>Lows: 50s/60s

Tuesday, Independence Day: Partly sunny then increasing clouds in the afternoon with scattered rain and thunderstorms; potentially severe thunderstorms west/central

>Highs: 80s/90

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms; cooling west to east late

>Highs: 60s West / 80s South and East

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with rain east then becoming sunny U.P. wide in the afternoon; breezy

>Highs: 70

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s/80

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain west late

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain, thunderstorms west

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

