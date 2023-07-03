Grammy-winning country artist Ashley McBryde to perform at UP State Fair

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Grammy, CMA and ACM Award winner Ashley McBryde will take the Grandstand stage at the U.P. State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Ashley McBryde is the fifth act announced by the U.P. State Fair in its full line-up of grandstand entertainment this year, presented by Island Resort and Casino.

Ashley McBryde cut her teeth playing country songs in rural biker bars—and it shows. The Grand Ole Opry member’s 2018 major label debut “Girl Going Nowhere” (Warner Music Nashville) charmed The New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, Paste, The Washington Post and more, all en route to landing a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album.

McBryde closed out 2019 with an ACM award for New Female Artist, a CMT Breakout Artist award, a New Artist of the Year win at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards and two nominations for the 2020 Grammys for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “Girl Goin’ Nowhere.” Her follow-up “Never Will” was tagged by Rolling Stone as one of the most anticipated of the year alongside NPR, who also ranked her Top 10 RIAA Platinum-Certified single “One Night Standards” as one of the best songs of 2019.

The album earned McBryde a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Country Album, making “Never Will” the only album nominated for Country Album of the Year by the ACMs, CMAs and the Recording Academy in the same award season. Her Grammy-winning duet with Carly Pearce, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” went all the way to No. 1 and earned McBryde and Pearce the ACM and CMA award for Musical Event of the Year. McBryde was also honored with the 2022 CMA International Artist Achievement Award for the most significant creative growth, development and promotion of the country music industry outside of the United States.

For more information, visit AshleyMcBryde.com or follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @AshleyMcBryde and TikTok @AshleyMcBrydeMusic.

Gold circle tickets for Ashley McBryde’s performance on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. go on sale on Monday, July 3 at 10 a.m. for $15 each and can be purchased from this year’s presenting sponsor, Island Resort and Casino, here. General seating for all grandstand entertainment is free with admission to the Fair. To purchase advance gate admission for the U.P. State Fair, please visit upstatefair.net.

