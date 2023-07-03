Golfers tee off for 7th Annual Patriot Golf Outing

St. Aubin said this tournament started as a way to go golfing with friends.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - What originally started as a golf outing with friends is now the 7th Annual Patriot Golf Outing.

On the Red Fox Run Golf Course, 26 teams of four teed off for a golf-filled afternoon on Monday. The outing costs $85 per team. The money will go back into the tournament, to expand community outreach.

Director Keefer St. Aubin said the tournament has grown into a community tradition over the years.

“This how I felt like I could give back to my community,” St. Aubin said. “I love to golf and I’m a pro-golfer kind of guy. I mean, I felt like this is the best way I know how to do that, to give back to the community, is for golf.”

St. Aubin hopes that more teams will register next year so they can donate some of the money back into the community.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

