Explosion in downtown Tokyo building injures 4

A police officer stands guard near the scene of an explosion in a building Monday, July 3,...
A police officer stands guard near the scene of an explosion in a building Monday, July 3, 2023, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s Shimbashi commercial district on Monday shattered windows and spewed smoke, injuring four people, department officials said.

Tokyo Fire Department said the explosion occurred at an eatery on the second floor of an eight-story building, injuring two people inside and two pedestrians who were hit by shards of glass.

Fire department officials said the four injured were all conscious but further details were unknown. NHK national television said three of them were seriously injured.

An owner of the eatery who was among the injured told police that he noticed a smell of gas or sewage when he entered a smoking room, and the explosion occurred when he flicked his lighter, NHK said.

No other information was yet available.

Bystanders watch firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an explosion in a building Monday,...
Bystanders watch firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an explosion in a building Monday, July 3, 2023, in Tokyo. An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s commercial district of Shimbashi on Monday shattered windows and spewed smoke, according to media reports.(Eugene Hoshiko | AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

