Dollar Bay community holds rededication ceremony for new township Honor Roll

The new honor roll was built to replace the former memorial, which had been built 80 years ago by community members during World War 2.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DOLLAR BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Dollar Bay community members gathered at Veteran’s Field Monday morning for the rededication ceremony of the Dollar Bay Honor Roll.

It lists the names of all Dollar Bay veterans, including eight who died in the line of duty.

It replaces the original honor roll, which was dedicated in 1944.

The original was a project put together by wives and mothers of World War 2 soldiers, requesting donations and holding various fundraisers.

“The original one was in the northeast corner of the high school, under a big maple tree, and it wasn’t treated wood,” said VFW Honor Roll Planning Commission Member Jim Huovinen. “It was plywood and so forth, and so over the course of years, it weathered.”

Huovinen says Dollar Bay resident Judy Odgers led the effort to have the original replaced and began working on it with her husband Dale and others in 2019.

However, the pandemic halted their work for two years.

The project was made possible thanks to the now-dissolved Dollar Bay VFW Post 6028, which has since merged with the Hubbel VFW Post.

“By selling the Dollar Bay VFW post 6028′s building for $55,000, and then they donated $30,000 to this project,” continued Huovinen.

To celebrate the new honor roll, the community was joined by VFW and American Legion posts from across the UP, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Copper Country Vets, and the Marine Corps League Keweenaw Attachment.

110th District Representative Greg Markkanen and 38th State District Senator Ed McBroom also attended and spoke at the ceremony.

“This is to cause us to remember,” said McBroom. “And this marker, this monument, our Ebenezer here in Dollar Bay is to remind us of and to give us cause to tell children in the future ‘We’re here because of what they did, because of the sacrifice they made, and we don’t forget that, and we value that.”

A Veteran’s Memorial Scholarship has been put together for a graduating senior from Dollar Bay High School.

To help contribute to this fund, a check can be sent to the Dollar Bay High School, ‘Veteran’s Memorial Scholarship’, PO Box 371, Dollar Bay, MI 49922-0371

