City of Negaunee set to restore Vista Theater with state funding

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A piece of Negaunee’s history will be getting a much-needed facelift.

The City of Negaunee has $3 million dollars to put towards the restoration of the historic Vista Theater on Iron Street.

City Manager Nate Heffron said it’s thanks to an allocation of funds in the state budget specifically for the project.

“We have to owe a lot to our U.P. delegation who really saw this project as vital to downtown Negaunee, and getting the funds allocated to the state budget so we can save this historic building,” Heffron said.

The theater was built in 1925. It was condemned in 2020 after its roof collapsed. In addition to the state funding, the city has applied for a grant from the Landbank Authority to repair the roof and clean out debris.

Heffron said the restoration is currently in the early planning stages.

“The money is not going to be immediately available. It’s going to have to go through allocation, which will happen sometime in October. In the meantime, we’ll be looking at what we want this building to function as,” Heffron said. “It must function as a theater, but it certainly can function as other components, rather than just a theater by itself.”

The building is currently owned by the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council (PAAC) but is in the process of being transferred to the city.

PAAC President Rusty Bowers said he appreciates the effort of representatives in Lansing to protect the theater.

“We’ve done so much work to protect the building until we could find a way to get the money to fix it,” Bowers said. “Our ultimate goal was to save the building so that there wasn’t another hole in the middle of Negaunee.”

Bowers said he’s excited to see the Vista up and running again.

“If it’s a functioning building, to draw people to downtown that’s the most important part,” Bowers said. “There are so many great businesses and all the work they’re doing to downtown to beautify it and just bring the community together.”

Heffron said that the restoration of the Vista Theater is expected to begin next year.

