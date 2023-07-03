Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl in Florida

Fernanda Arias, 12, is missing, authorities said.
Fernanda Arias, 12, is missing, authorities said.(Source: FDLE)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl missing in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fernanda Arias was last seen Monday in the 2300 block of Peach Drive in Jacksonville, authorities said. She is described as 4-foot-11, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Fernanda was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

She is believed to be in the company of Jorge Reyes, and they may be traveling in a dark-colored two-door Honda with a large rear spoiler. A description is not available for Reyes

If seen, do not approach. Instead, call 911 or contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by calling (904) 630-0500

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackinac Bridge traffic from Mackinaw City looking north, Saturday, July 1, 2023
Significant traffic backups on Mackinac Bridge entering Upper Michigan
Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Florence County Sheriff’s Office responds to unresponsive teen at Florence Harwoods
Smokey the bear was at the Tapiola parade 2023.
Tapiola parade draws crowd nearly size of town population
Kingsford Public Safety’s Matt Brouillette said his first year as School Resource Officer (SRO)...
2 dirt bikers sought after Kingsford, Iron Mountain police pursuit
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Doctor discusses worrying diabetes study
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29,...
Lawsuit challenges legacy admissions at Harvard, alleging racial discrimination
A man and two dogs are dead after a suspect allegedly attempted multiple carjackings between...
1 person, 2 dogs killed in carjacking spree, police say
Ashley McBryde is the fifth act announced by the U.P. State Fair in its full line-up of...
Grammy-winning country artist Ashley McBryde to perform at UP State Fair