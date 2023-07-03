AAA: Michigan gas prices increase ahead of upcoming holiday

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) – Gas prices in Michigan are up 2 cents from a week ago. 

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.54 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 2 cents less than this time last month and $1.42 less than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $25 from 2022′s highest price last June.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly from 9.38 to 9.31 million b/d. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 600,000 bbl to 220 million bbl. Lower gas demand amid increasing supply has helped to limit pump price increases.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $1.86 to settle at $69.56. Oil prices increased due to market concerns after the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased significantly by 9.6 million bbl to 453.7 million bbl, signaling that demand may be more robust than anticipated this summer. However, price increases have been capped since the market continues to worry that a recession could occur this year due to rising interest rates. If a recession occurs, oil demand and prices will likely decline.

“Michigan gas prices held steady over the holiday weekend, seeing only a slight increase ahead of July 4th,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Despite the slight increase in pump prices, Michigan drivers are still paying $1.42 less than this time last year.”

