Women in prehistoric times hunted, too, study says

FILE - Cave drawings show depictions of hunters. A new study has reconsidered women's roles in...
FILE - Cave drawings show depictions of hunters. A new study has reconsidered women's roles in prehistoric times.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research is calling into question assumed gender roles of ancient humans.

Prehistoric men were believed to be hunters while women were believed to be gatherers. But there’s evidence women hunted, too.

A study was launched after a discovery in 2020, when a 9,000-year-old female skeleton was found in the Andes Mountains.

She was buried with tools for hunting and dressing large game, leading the archaeologists on site to assume at first the skeleton was a man’s. But DNA testing determined it was a woman’s.

Researchers then combed the last 100 years of records and found more evidence of prehistoric women hunters.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Plos One.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackinac Bridge traffic from Mackinaw City looking north, Saturday, July 1, 2023
Significant traffic backups on Mackinac Bridge entering Upper Michigan
Kingsford Public Safety’s Matt Brouillette said his first year as School Resource Officer (SRO)...
2 dirt bikers sought after Kingsford, Iron Mountain police pursuit
Smokey the bear was at the Tapiola parade 2023.
Tapiola parade draws crowd nearly size of town population
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking address Michigan’s stagnant population growth back on June 2nd.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ‘growing Michigan together council’ appointed without UP representation
The law prohibits any individual from holding or using a mobile electronic device while...
Michigan hands-free law now in effect, prohibiting drivers from handling electronic devices while driving

Latest News

A burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of l’Hay-les-Roses.
Grandmother of French teen shot dead by police officer pleads with rioters to stop
Renovare Development plans to purchase historic Munising fire hall
Ishpeming’s ‘Festival of Treasures’ brings people together
The Nature Conservancy, Keweenaw ATV Club address Keweenaw Heartlands snowmobile Trail #3 closure
Marquette City Police urge public to stay safe around fireworks