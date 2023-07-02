UP K9 fundraises for new police dogs

U.P. K9 fundraises to help police departments get more K9s in Upper Michigan.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Gwinn, Mich. (WLUC) - The non-profit U.P. K9 is fundraising to help get the Upper Peninsula more police dogs.

U.P. K9′s Bike Night and Party on the Patio was Sunday at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn from 3 to 8pm.

Attendees were able to meet and greet with four new K9s as well as participate in raffles and silent auctions.

It is important for police departments to have police dogs.

“Our goal and our mission is to raise money for K9 handlers and K9 partners in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for police agencies that have existing K9 programs or want to start up their own K9 program,” says President and Founder of U.P. K9 John Waldo.

U.P. K9 will have another event this fall called Yappy Hour, taking place at Rippling River Resort in Marquette. Visit U.P. K9′s website for more information.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

