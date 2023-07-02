Tapiola parade draws crowd nearly size of town population

TAPIOLA, Mich. (WLUC) - Since 2016 the Tapiola community has been coming out to celebrate our great nation’s independence with the city parade on Tapiola Road.

The Otter Lake Fire Department always organizes the parade, and Chief Anders Kallungi said this year’s parade lineup is jam-packed.

“Our local Otter Lake fire department is here, some first responders and a few of the other fire departments like Pelkie fire department are here,” said Kallungi. “We also have several classic cars like vintage tractors and a lot of the local people with their businesses are also here along with some motorcycles too.”

While parade vehicles drove by, Kallungi said attendees in the vehicles threw out tons of free candy to children. Kallungi said the department had a free hotdog and Brat lunch after the parade. He also said the parade is also a great opportunity to show off some of the department’s newest vehicles.

“We’ve done a lot of work the past year with our equipment and we’ve got the new trucks that we have refurbished, and we would like to show those off,” Kallungi.

In order to avoid any tension, the Department Chief said they exclude one group in particular from the parade.

“We try to keep politicians out so that is a big thing, and we try to keep politicians out of it and keep it more local flavored,” said Kallungi

Kallungi and the entire department said they are once again thankful for the amazing turnout.

“Thanks to everybody, all the participants and all the community members who come to watch, I say thank you,” said Kallungi.

There was also a raffle during the hotdog lunch with all donations benefiting the Otter Lake fire department.

