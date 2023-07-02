Pleasant end to weekend with warming air and rain chances to follow

Mostly sunny skies cap off the weekend with seasonal air and warmer air is on the way for Monday and Tuesday. Warm air from the southwest will warm temperatures up into the 80s for a majority of the U.P. but some portions near the lake shore could still see high 70s. Though on Tuesday chances of scattered rain showers are expected in the central and western counties so plan ahead for any festivities. Widespread moderate showers are in the forecast for the region on Wednesday and parts of Thursday morning.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies; warmer air with isolated rain showers in the west

>Highs: High 70s near the shore; Mid to High 80s inland

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies; scattered rain showers in the west and central in the afternoon

>Highs: High 70s near shore; Mid to High 80s inland

Wednesday: Cloudy skies; widespread moderate rain showers throughout the day with isolated thundershowers

>Highs: High 70s to Mid 80s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy in the morning with rain showers; partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; seasonal air

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; chances of isolated showers

>Highs: 70s

