Florence County Sheriff’s Office responds to unresponsive teen at Florence Harwoods

Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Florence County Sheriff's Office.(Source: WMBF News)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Florence County Sheriff’s Office were called to Florence Harwoods for an unresponsive 16-year-old male.

On Thursday, June 29 at 6:51 a.m., Deputies and Integrity paramedics responded to the call.

The teen was transported to Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson and was later transferred to Milwaukee Children’s Hospital.

The was involved in an industrial accident and later died of his injuries on Saturday, July 1.

The name of the teen has not yet been released as the investigation is ongoing.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has also been notified.

On behalf of the Florence County School District, support staff and various professionals will be available at Florence High School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, July 3 for anyone who needs support at this time.

