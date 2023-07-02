Escanaba celebrates the 4th of July

The Escanaba July 4th Celebration ended with a bang with fireworks at dusk
US Flag in Escanaba
US Flag in Escanaba(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Escanaba, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday, communities across the Upper Peninsula kicked off the holiday weekend, including the city of Escanaba.

The City held its festivities at Ludington Park again this year with vendors, live music, food and a local car show. With plenty of activities, an open beach and plenty of areas to enjoy the sun, the event was a major success. Norther’s Outlaws Car Club President Brandon Oxford said the park is the perfect place to celebrate the fourth.

“It’s a small town we got... not a whole lot of activities going on you know. we got the Fun Run celebration and that’s in June. We have the fireworks down here. It’s a nice general area. You know you got the playground for the kids, parents bring their kids out. It’s a good area to gather,” said Oxford.

Express Coffee Owner Jenaah Murry said the 4th of July celebration brings families together.

“So the 4th of July celebration is important to Escanaba because it brings families from all over, back to the area so they can celebrate together,” said Murry.

With all of the vendors and small shops set up volunteer Gabby Beauvis said this event is great for all of Escanaba.

“Its really good for all the small businesses in the community. It defiantly brings a lot of money and everything to the town which is really good. So, yeah, Its getting everybody out of the house in the summer time and getting everybody out of the house in the summer time and getting everybody together for the gathering,” Beauvis.

The Escanaba July 4th Celebration ended with a bang with fireworks at dusk.

