Dam Jam 2023 featured music of all genres

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A charity music event took over the Calumet Lions Park on Saturday.

Dam Jam started in 2016 and their main goal is to give local musical artists a platform to showcase their skills. This event also bends local artists with artists from around the country. Dam Jam co-founder Josh Mortii expressed how they have music for just about every category.

“We have country, bluegrass, jam bands, we have some EDM, funk, pretty much everything,” said Mortii. “We have had one rapper but there is also rap underneath the umbrella of EDM.”

Mortii also said the event had tons of local vendors selling their own handmade items. He also says he and his coworkers enjoy doing this because it reminds them how much talent is both in the U.P. and around the country.

