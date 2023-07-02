Curtis hosts 50th Independence Day celebration

Curtis, Mich. (WLUC) - The little town of Curtis held its annual 4th of July Parade today.

Though the town is small, it goes all out for its 4th of July celebration, bringing the whole community together for this special event

Parade Organizer Bud Chamberlain says this celebration is important for the businesses in town.

“It brings in tourism, it brings in a lot of people. there is a lot of people here in the summer, of course [at] the resorts. You know it helps the bars out, the restaurants, and it just brings people [in],” said Chamberlain.

The parade had floats from shops all over town, local first responders, marching bands and, of course, candy for the kids.

Parade Member Monique Doolittle says this parade is fun for everyone and her favorite part is when the whole community gets involved.

“What I like the best about it is, again, community and to see all the people. Every year I sing in the parade and when I do that, you just go through and see them all screaming and waving, so it’s just really fun,” said Doolittle.

Doolittle also says this kind of event is a great way to get involved and is the reason the community is so connected.

“Its just a great opportunity to just be a part of something bigger than you, and I think that’s a lot of it for everyone that does the parade and does the weekends and stuff here,” said Doolittle.

Chamberlain also says for those who want to see next years parade should come visit and have fun.

“You want to get here early and just enjoy the day, enjoy the people. Its fun. Its fun,” said Chamberlain.

The evening concluded with fireworks over the lake for the whole town.

