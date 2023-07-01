UP City Fest brings more variety to their event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. CityFest has been going on for four years and it keeps continuing to grow.

Additions like food, games, a show from Stunt Dudes and a Super Smash Bros. tournament were made to encourage youth attendance. Plus, concerts from local bands, along with well-known faith-based singers such as Flame, Cade Thompson and Beckah Shae.

Matthew and Laura Songer, co-founders of the U.P. CityFest said they’d like people to leave with the knowledge that they are there for them.

“The churches are getting together, and they want to show their love in any way that they can. Whether we give something to them or pray for something,” said Songer. “We just want to show people that we’re about loving each other.”

This one-day event went from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday at Lower Harbor Park in Marquette. U.P. CityFest is free for everyone to attend.

