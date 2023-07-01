Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets

Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read 600 posts a day.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What appeared to be a Twitter outage Saturday morning turned out to be a temporary policy change.

“#TwitterDown” was trending as thousands of users got messages saying, “Rate limit exceeded.”

At midday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk posted that due to “extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation,” the social media platform was imposing limits.

Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read 600 posts a day.

New accounts are limited to 300 posts a day.

When CNN reached out to Twitter for comment, the platform responded with an automated poop emoji.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luca (left) and younger brother Lannon Redding (right) carefully search the forest behind their...
Florence County brothers hunt for Bigfoot
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
Surveillance photo of Krist break-in
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office investigating break-in at Krist Gas Station
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
Photo of vandalism done at Temple Jacob in Hancock
Houghton man charged federally for defacing Temple Jacob with neo-Nazi symbols

Latest News

Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
Macron scraps trip amid rioting across France, as loved ones bury teen slain by police
Kentucky authorities say a father and his stepdaughter were killed after a tree fell on their...
Father, child killed after tree falls on their truck, authorities say
Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
Rollercoaster in North Carolina shut down after crack discovered
Kingsford Public Safety’s Matt Brouillette said his first year as School Resource Officer (SRO)...
2 dirt bikers sought after Kingsford, Iron Mountain police pursuit