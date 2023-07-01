Spotty showers Saturday with warming air to start week

Moderate rain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday morning
Moderate rain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday morning(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Hazy conditions start off the weekend with the air looking to lighten up by Sunday. Pleasant conditions are in the forecast for the majority of the weekend but some isolated showers are looking to affect the eastern counties in the afternoon. Warmer air settles in from the south on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the 80s but rain chances could affect some Fourth of July festivities.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; slightly warmer air

>Highs: Mid to High 70s near shore; High 70s to Low 80s inland

Monday: Mostly sunny skies; hot air with isolated rain in the west

>Highs: High 70s near the shore; Mid to High 80s inland

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies; light to scattered showers in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: High 70s near shore; Mid to High 80s inland

Wednesday: Cloudy skies; widespread moderate rain with isolated thundershowers possible

>Highs: High 70s to Mid 80s

Thursday: Lingering showers in the morning and parts of afternoon; partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies

>Highs: 70s

