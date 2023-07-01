Significant traffic backups on Mackinac Bridge entering Upper Michigan

Mackinac Bridge traffic from Mackinaw City looking north, Saturday, July 1, 2023
Mackinac Bridge traffic from Mackinaw City looking north, Saturday, July 1, 2023(Mackinac Bridge Authority)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northbound traffic was backed up significantly early Saturday afternoon on the Mackinac Bridge as Fourth of July travelers enter Upper Michigan.

Click here for a live look at bridge cameras.

Even with all toll booths open, the sheer volume of traffic sometimes exceeds the capacity of the toll workers, the Mackinac Bridge Authority says. The bridge takes many types of payment now, including cash, credit/debit cards, Apple Pay/Google Pay, and MacPass, but cash and MacPass are the fastest transaction types.

“Our toll workers always do the best they can to get drivers through the booths as quickly as possible,” said MBA Operations Manager Mike Buby. “We just ask that customers be patient, particularly at the busiest times.”

Live traffic camera views of the bridge, updates on bridge conditions, toll rates, and information on the MacPass program can all be found on the MBA website: www.MackinacBridge.org.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luca (left) and younger brother Lannon Redding (right) carefully search the forest behind their...
Florence County brothers hunt for Bigfoot
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
Surveillance photo of Krist break-in
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office investigating break-in at Krist Gas Station
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
Photo of vandalism done at Temple Jacob in Hancock
Houghton man charged federally for defacing Temple Jacob with neo-Nazi symbols

Latest News

Kingsford Public Safety’s Matt Brouillette said his first year as School Resource Officer (SRO)...
2 dirt bikers sought after Kingsford, Iron Mountain police pursuit
Following the press release regarding the closure of the snowmobile trail, The Keweenaw ATV...
The Nature Conservancy, Keweenaw ATV Club address Keweenaw Heartlands snowmobile Trail #3 closure
The law prohibits any individual from holding or using a mobile electronic device while...
Michigan hands-free law now in effect, prohibiting drivers from handling electronic devices while driving
This is the communication board that Project Jade donated to the Marquette State Fish Hatchery.
Project Jade donates communication boards to Marquette State Fish Hatchery