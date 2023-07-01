Significant traffic backups on Mackinac Bridge entering Upper Michigan

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northbound traffic was backed up significantly early Saturday afternoon on the Mackinac Bridge as Fourth of July travelers enter Upper Michigan.

Click here for a live look at bridge cameras.

Even with all toll booths open, the sheer volume of traffic sometimes exceeds the capacity of the toll workers, the Mackinac Bridge Authority says. The bridge takes many types of payment now, including cash, credit/debit cards, Apple Pay/Google Pay, and MacPass, but cash and MacPass are the fastest transaction types.

“Our toll workers always do the best they can to get drivers through the booths as quickly as possible,” said MBA Operations Manager Mike Buby. “We just ask that customers be patient, particularly at the busiest times.”

Live traffic camera views of the bridge, updates on bridge conditions, toll rates, and information on the MacPass program can all be found on the MBA website: www.MackinacBridge.org.

