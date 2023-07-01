Second Yankee Doodle Dash was a dandy

In celebration of the Fourth of July holiday, this race offers a 10 miler and a 5k run/walk for...
In celebration of the Fourth of July holiday, this race offers a 10 miler and a 5k run/walk for adults and for kids.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The second ever Yankee Doodle Dash was in full swing Saturday morning in Harvey.

In celebration of the Fourth of July holiday, this race offers a 10 miler and a 5k run/walk for adults and for kids. This race is also a part of the Run the U.P. Challenge. The route took participants from Harvey to South Marquette and back. Derek Lindstrom, Yankee Doodle Dash race director said this is how he stays connected to the running community.

“The Fourth of July is a big deal to me and my family with fireworks and the parade and everything. We drive a vehicle in the parade,” said Lindstrom. “Being a runner, we’ve never had a fourth of July run so we started one last year, it was a smaller race. This year, we have wonderful numbers, and I can’t wait until next year.”

7-year-old Andrew Derby also participated in the 5k run. He said his favorite part was running and going fast.

Following the race, participants were given beverages and pancakes following the races.

The overall winner of the 5k was Seppi Camilli from Marquette, and the overall winner for the 10 mile was Kieran Ripley from Bay Village Ohio.

Click here to view the results.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

