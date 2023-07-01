Northern Michigan Volleyball welcomes its 2023 Freshman class

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan volleyball team is excited to announce the addition of eight freshmen ahead of the approaching 2023 season, adding to an already deep group coming off of a 23-9 record a season ago with an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Below is a list of the incoming freshman:

Remi Madison | Outside Hitter | 5′10″ Remi Madison joins the Cats from Grand Blanc, Michigan where she played for Grand Blanc High School and Michigan Elite Volleyball Academy. As a junior, she reached the 1,000 kill milestone propelling her to earn a multitude of recognitions during both her junior and senior seasons. Madison received Third Team All-State recognition her senior season and Honorable Mention as a junior. As both a junior and senior, she was named First Team All-Conference, First Team All-Region, and Team MVP. Her senior year, she was honored as the Conference MVP and a Player of the Year Candidate. “I am so excited to be adding Remi to Northern Michigan Volleyball,” said Head Coach Mike Lozier. “I watched her grow as a volleyball player over the last few years, and it was clear that she was going to raise the competitiveness of whatever program she joined. I am just happy it is ours.”

Lauren Cardwell | Defensive Specialist | 5′6″ Lauren Cardwell comes to NMU from Joliet, Illinois where she competed for Joliet Catholic Academy and Uno Volleyball Club. As a junior and senior, Cardwell helped lead her team to a fourth place finish and third place finish respectively. Her senior season, Lauren was selected to head the team as a captain. Her high school accomplishments earned her the Angel of the Year award at Joliet Catholic Academy. “What first drew me to Lauren was her court presence. She has a contagious positive energy when she plays, and I know that will fit right in with our gym culture. As a defensive specialist she will help elevate our defense and passing.”

Helen Beiring | Outside Hitter | 5′11″ An upper peninsula native, Helen Beiring will be coming south from Calumet, Michigan. She was a decorated athlete throughout her high school career for Calumet. Following her junior and senior seasons, she was honored as the conference Player of the Year and named First Team All-State as well as First Team All-Region. Beiring was awarded First Team All-Conference recognition during her sophomore, junior, and senior seasons. " I actually first met Helen at our summer camp last year. She has a very heavy arm swing that will translate well to our level of play. I cannot wait to start working with her in the gym to help her realize her potential as a volleyball player.”

Emilia Gulock | Middle Blocker | 6′0″ Emilia Gulock joins the Green and Gold from Dimondale, Michigan where she played for Lansing Catholic and L2 Volleyball Club. Gulock was named to the All-State Third Team during her high school career and selected to the Lansing State Journal Dream Team. She was a member of the All-Region and All-District teams as a middle blocker. “The first thing I noticed when I watched Emi play was her athleticism and the quickness of her arm swing. She will fit in really well with our other middles who also have similar qualities. From getting to know Emi through the recruiting process she is not only going to elevate our play, but our culture as well.”

Kaysie Bakke | Outside Hitter | 6′2″ A Forest Lake and Kokoro Volleyball Club asset, Kaysie Bakke joins the Cats from Forest Lake, Minnesota. Bakke was an All-Conference selection as a senior, and during her junior season she helped lead her team to a sectional championship. After their championship season, Kaysie earned All-Conference Honorable Mention recognition. “Kaysie is one of those athletes that draws you in with her personality. You can tell when you watch her play that she understands how to be a part of a successful program. She clearly is talented enough to compete at our level, and I look forward to watching her grow during her time in our program.”

Liesl Haugen | Defensive Specialist | 5′7″ A Minnesota native, Liesl Haugen competed the past four years for Maple Grove Senior High and Minnesota Select Volleyball. Haugen was named an AAU All-American and selected to All-State, All-Conference, and All-Area teams. “Liesl is someone who really won me over on her visit to campus. She had a very positive energy, but also clearly was a competitor. Part of succeeding at the highest possible level is having the athletes that are willing to do the work and have the drive. I believe Liesl brings both of those qualities to our gym.”

Sydney Bartels | Outside HItter | 5′10″ From Freedom, Wisconsin, Sydney Bartels is joining the NMU squad after competing for Fox Cities Elite volleyball club and Freedom High School. Bartels was a First Team All-Conference athlete as a junior and senior, Second Team as a sophomore, and earned herself Honorable Mention honors as a freshman. After her sophomore and senior seasons, she was WVCA All-State Honorable Mention, and her senior season, she was selected as a member of the AVCA Best and Brightest First Team. As her high school team’s offensive MVP all four years and overall team MVP once, Bartles led her team as a captain for three years. As a sophomore, she helped guide Freedom’s team to a regional championship. “I am so excited to have the opportunity to train Sydney. She switched positions during her time in high school, and she has so much potential in her new position as a pin. She already has the skills to compete at our level, and with continued development she will thrive.”

Allie Barlow | Setter | 5′9″ Our only Iowa native on roster, Allie Barlow joins the Cats as a Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School graduate and former Iowa Rockets setter. Barlow was named Second Team All-State her senior season and earned All-State Honorable Mention recognition as a junior. She was selected to the All-Metro First Team and All-Conference First Team after her sophomore, junior, and senior seasons. During her last three seasons in high school, she was also a member of the 5A All-District Team. As a freshman, Barlow received All-Conference and All-Metro Honorable mention honors. “I am so impressed with Allie’s maturity. Being a setter is a very challenging position. Your responsibilities are just greater than others on the court. Being able to manage emotions of both yourself and others is key to being successful. Watching Allie compete during her club season made it very clear to me that she will have a very successful collegiate career.”

The NMU Wildcats will look for another run in the NCAA Tournament but a long season ahead before that. The Wildcats open the season on Saturday August 19th at noon with the “Match on the Mack” against Central Michigan. The first home game for the cats august 31 at 7p.m. against Minnesota-Crookston marking the start of the NMU Open Volleyball Tournament.

