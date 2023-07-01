The Nature Conservancy, Keweenaw ATV Club address Keweenaw Heartlands snowmobile Trail #3 closure

Following the press release regarding the closure of the snowmobile trail, The Keweenaw ATV Club received concerns that the Nature Conservancy in Michigan was closing ATV trails, though this is not the case, as clarified by the Club's president and trails coordinator.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAGLE HARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in Michigan announced the closure of a snowmobile-only portion of Trail #3 in the Keweenaw Heartlands earlier this week.

This trail leads up to Brockway Mountain.

According to the Conservancy, it is being closed to prevent further erosion and to protect visitors.

“It is a steep slope,” said TNC in Michigan Land and Water Management Director Emily Clegg. “We have a little bit of erosion issues going on. There’s also a private owner between us, the property we just purchased, the Keweenaw Heartlands Property, and Brockway Mountain Drive, so there is a private gate as well.”

However, according to the Keweenaw ATV Club, there has been a public misconception following the announcement.

Club President Daryl St. John says members of the community have expressed concern that the Conservancy is closing ATV trails.

“In the press release, they simply announced that the gate would be closed,” said St. John. “And a lot of people misunderstood, thinking that The Nature Conservancy was going to go around and close ATV trails.”

However, St. John said this is not the case.

“All of our trails are active and open, and we work well with The Nature Conservancy,” continued St. John, “There are no issues about closing active ATV trails.”

St. John says the gates to the trail were left open following the end of snowmobile season two years ago. The club was uninformed of this during that period.

Since then, ATV riders and even cars have been driven on the trail, leading to the current erosion.

The club encourages ATV riders to look at both ATV and snowmobile trail maps in the future to determine which ones they can ride.

“If there’s a trail out here, and it has a letter designation after trail number, that means it’s open for ATVs,” said Club Trail Coordinator Michael McMahon. “If not, then it is not open to ATVs.”

McMahon said the club is working on installing signs that will be placed next to gates that can be gone around by ATVs.

The Nature Conservancy says the trail will be re-opened for snowmobile use when the season opens this winter.

For a map of the Keweenaw ATV Club trail system, click here.

