Michigan hands-free law now in effect, prohibiting drivers from handling electronic devices while driving

The law prohibits any individual from holding or using a mobile electronic device while...
The law prohibits any individual from holding or using a mobile electronic device while operating a vehicle, including answering phone calls, texting, internet browsing, and using navigation programs.
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s new ‘Hands Free’ distracted driving law is now in effect.

Under this new law, you cannot hold or use a mobile device while driving.

This new legislation was signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer earlier this month.

This also goes for answering phone calls, texting, browsing the internet and using navigation programs.

Even if the device is connected to the vehicle’s system, you won’t be able to use it while driving.

However, one exception is calling or texting 911 for an emergency, crash or hazard.

You can also use electronic devices in a hands-free or voice-operated mode.

“This is a big change to our motoring public,” said Michigan State Police Calumet Post Community Service Trooper Alan Narhi. “But we do encourage you to follow this new law, and refrain from using any mobile or any electronic device while driving.”

According to Narhi, penalties include increased fines and community service.

The first violation is a $100 fine and/or 16 hours of community service, with the second being a $250 fine and/or 24 hours of community service.

On a third offense within three years, you will have to go through a driving improvement course.

Fines are doubled if a crash is caused due to using an electronic device while driving.

