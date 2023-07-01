Ishpeming streets filled for early Independence Day celebration

This morning, the streets of Ishpeming were filled with people joining in the celebration of...
This morning, the streets of Ishpeming were filled with people joining in the celebration of Independence Day.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Ishpeming and the surrounding areas gathered to celebrate Independence Day a bit early this year.

A couple of years ago the city of Ishpeming started holding their parade on the first Saturday of July. Tia Rodda, Ishpeming Parade marshal said they did this to allow people to attend multiple celebrations in the area. The parade theme this year was ‘Celebrating 150 years of Ishpeming’, and around 50 organizations registered to be a part of it.

Rodda said it’s fun to see everyone out enjoying festivities.

“Seeing all the families out, seeing people enjoy the festivities, the floats decorated, the kids so excited running for candy and tooling around on the cart. That’s my favorite,” said Rodda.

Early Fourth of July festivities continued with the fireworks display Saturday at 10:30 p.m. at Al Quaal Recreation Area.

