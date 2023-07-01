Former WWE wrestler and NFL player Darren Drozdov dies at 54

Drozdov became quadriplegic after a "tragic ring accident" while wrestling for the WWE in 1999,...
Drozdov became quadriplegic after a "tragic ring accident" while wrestling for the WWE in 1999, according to his family.(WWE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former WWE wrestler and NFL player Darren Drozdov has died at age 54.

His family says he died Friday of natural causes.

Drozdov became quadriplegic after a “tragic ring accident” while wrestling for the WWE in 1999, according to his family.

Nevertheless, family members say Drozdov maintained a championship mindset and lived every day to the fullest, even though he was unable to move from the neck down for the past 24 years.

Drozdov was known as both “Puke” and “Droz” in the ring.

The WWE says he was a “gifted athlete” well before wrestling.

Drozdov played football at the University of Maryland before short stints in the NFL where he played for the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luca (left) and younger brother Lannon Redding (right) carefully search the forest behind their...
Florence County brothers hunt for Bigfoot
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
Surveillance photo of Krist break-in
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office investigating break-in at Krist Gas Station
Photo of vandalism done at Temple Jacob in Hancock
Houghton man charged federally for defacing Temple Jacob with neo-Nazi symbols
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan

Latest News

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Colorado woman who wants to create a wedding website, but...
Supreme Court sides with business excluding same-sex couples
Americans react to SCOTUS rulings, more cases to be taken up
Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
Youths clash with French police and loot in 4th night of riots triggered by fatal police shooting
Francisco Oropeza is escorted from the San Jacinto County courthouse after a hearing Thursday,...
Suspected gunman in Texas shooting that killed 5 neighbors indicted on capital murder charge