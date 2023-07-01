Families learn to plant mushrooms at Presque Isle

The Moosewood Nature Center holds educational activities weekly
Families learn about mushrooms by growing their own.
Families learn about mushrooms by growing their own.(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families gathered at Presque Isle in Marquette to learn how to grow their very own mushrooms.

This workshop was held by the Moosewood Nature Center.

The Nature Center does activities like this every weekend, from story time to pottery, and more.

The center will inoculate more mushrooms in another event this fall.

Moosewood Nature Center hopes attendees enjoyed themselves and learned something.

“Fungi in general are extremely beneficial. They are extremely important to the natural environment.” says Moosewood Nature Center Member Carl Wozniak “This is a way that we can sort of show this information to the public and also just get an appreciation for nature right now.”

You can visit moosewood.org/events to check out upcoming events.

