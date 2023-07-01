City of Ishpeming hosts community picnic at Al Quaal

Ishpeming, Mich. (WLUC) - A free community picnic is taking place at Al Quaal Recreation Area in Ishpeming.

Until 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, there will be free bounce houses, live music, and plenty of food vendors.

The picnic wraps up with fireworks.

“We’ve been doing it for forty some odd years, 43 years. It’s just a wonderful way to say thank you to the community and all of the businesses that support it and their donations and what it goes for. Just have everyone get together and have a good time.” Says the president of the Ishpeming Independence Day Celebration Committee, Andrea Jackson.

