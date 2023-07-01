City of Ishpeming hosts community picnic at Al Quaal

The event culminates with fireworks at 10:30 p.m. Saturday night
The community gathers to celebrate Independance Day.
The community gathers to celebrate Independance Day.(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ishpeming, Mich. (WLUC) - A free community picnic is taking place at Al Quaal Recreation Area in Ishpeming.

Until 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, there will be free bounce houses, live music, and plenty of food vendors.

The picnic wraps up with fireworks.

“We’ve been doing it for forty some odd years, 43 years. It’s just a wonderful way to say thank you to the community and all of the businesses that support it and their donations and what it goes for. Just have everyone get together and have a good time.” Says the president of the Ishpeming Independence Day Celebration Committee, Andrea Jackson.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luca (left) and younger brother Lannon Redding (right) carefully search the forest behind their...
Florence County brothers hunt for Bigfoot
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
Surveillance photo of Krist break-in
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office investigating break-in at Krist Gas Station
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
Mackinac Bridge traffic from Mackinaw City looking north, Saturday, July 1, 2023
Significant traffic backups on Mackinac Bridge entering Upper Michigan

Latest News

Families learn about mushrooms by growing their own.
Families learn to plant mushrooms at Presque Isle
Kingsford Public Safety’s Matt Brouillette said his first year as School Resource Officer (SRO)...
2 dirt bikers sought after Kingsford, Iron Mountain police pursuit
Mackinac Bridge traffic from Mackinaw City looking north, Saturday, July 1, 2023
Significant traffic backups on Mackinac Bridge entering Upper Michigan
Following the press release regarding the closure of the snowmobile trail, The Keweenaw ATV...
The Nature Conservancy, Keweenaw ATV Club address Keweenaw Heartlands snowmobile Trail #3 closure