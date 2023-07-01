2 dirt bikers sought after Kingsford, Iron Mountain police pursuit

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Kingsford Public Safety is looking for information about two dirt bike motorcycles that were involved in a police pursuit Thursday night in Kingsford and Iron Mountain.

Police say the pursuit happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. No further details were provided about the location.

One motorcycle was a white Honda. The suspect was wearing a black helmet, green shirt and black pants. The other rider was wearing a red helmet and a white t-shirt. No details were provided about the second motorcycle. The bikes each had two cycle engines.

Contact Kingsford Public Safety if you have further information at 906-774-2525.

