'We've been doing it for over 100 years': Ishpeming library holds used book sale

The Carnegie Library of Ishpeming closes their book sale.
The Carnegie Library of Ishpeming closes their book sale.(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT
Ishpeming, Mich. (WLUC) -The Carnegie Library in Ishpeming hosted a book sale Friday beginning at 10 a.m.

Organizers sold used books and library merchandise with all profits gained going right back to the library. Prices ranged from $1 to $4 dollars per book, says Member of the Friends of the Library, Marilyn Andrew.

One individual bought over $60 dollars worth of books. Andrew explained the importance of the book sale.

“Well, it’s important to me because the library is so important to the city of Ishpeming and the surrounding areas that we serve.” says Andrews “We’ve been doing it for over 100 years and hope to continue for many many more.”

A spokesperson for the library said they hope to have another sale in the fall.

