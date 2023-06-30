Upper Michigan Today’s Concerts in the Corner: Everything Under the Sun

You can catch Everything Under the Sun in-concert at Ore Dock Brewing Co. July 7
Brynn Jungwirth and Brett Hanson join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan...
Brynn Jungwirth and Brett Hanson join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fourth of July is around the corner, and Upper Michigan Today kicked off its holiday weekend with live music from two members of Everything Under the Sun.

Brett Hanson and Brynn Jungwirth stopped by for a ukulele-bongo jam session ahead of their upcoming concert in Marquette.

But first, Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Perez joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson to share a Fourth of July weekend weather outlook.

For the most part... it looks like you’re in the clear!

Jennifer Perez joins Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon to share the holiday weekend weather outlook.

Now, back to live music.

Brett Hanson says his band’s music spans genres from reggae to ska to classical to “everything under the sun”.

...what an apt name for the musical group.

Meet Brett and Brynn of Marquette-based band Everything Under the Sun. When it comes to musical genre, they say they play "everything under the sun".
Brett Hanson and Brynn Jungwirth of Everything Under the Sun play an original tune on Upper Michigan Today.
Brett Hanson and Brynn Jungwirth of Everything Under the Sun play an original tune on Upper Michigan Today.

You can tun into Everything Under the Sun at Ore Dock Brewing co. on Friday, July 7 at 9:00 p.m.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

