Unhealthy air quality through the holiday weekend

A front is exiting the eastern U.P. this morning with isolated rain showers. High pressure moves in for the weekend, which will give us drier conditions. However, hazy sunshine will be likely as smoke levels will still be increased. If you’re sensitive limit your time outdoors. We’re starting next quiet and drier. Plus, the heat ramps up to well above normal. Scattered showers and thundershowers will pop up Tuesday afternoon and increase into the evening across the west/central U.P. A cold front will swing through with widespread rain and thundershowers on Wednesday. It clears on Thursday.

Today: Isolated showers, morning fog followed by hazy sunshine

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland upper 60s to 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Hazy sunshine with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland upper 60s to 70s along the shorelines

Sunday: Hazy sunshine and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland upper 60s to 70s along the shorelines

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with late afternoon and evening showers/thundershowers. Otherwise, hot

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Widespread rain and thundershowers

>Highs: 70s west, 80s east

Thursday: Morning showers and partly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.