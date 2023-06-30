TNT Fireworks supports community organizations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Firework sales are booming ahead of the holiday weekend.

TNT Fireworks tents have popped up in parking lots all over the U.P. and they’re staffed by various community organizations and non-profits.

The TNT location at Meijer in Marquette Township is staffed by the Marquette Senior High School Bowling Team this season.

Head Coach Hope Virch says her team is self-funded, and working at the TNT Fireworks outlet helps raise funds for tournaments, which can lead to scholarships for student-athletes.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chats with Virch and TNT Fireworks’ Area Manager Bryan Lopac about this partnership.

The TNT Fireworks tent in Marquette Township is run by the MSHS bowling team. Shopping there this Fourth of July will support the team.

Lopac shows Trudgeon some popular picks for those looking to impress the whole neighborhood.

Plus, TNT Fireworks has options for newbies and those who err on the side of caution.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to TNT Fireworks' area manager about what's popular this year and the different options you'll find at a TNT tent.

TNT Fireworks in Marquette Township opens at 10:00 a.m. and will close for the season on July 5.

You can see a full list of the fireworks outlet locations at tntfireworks.com.

