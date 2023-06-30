Semi carrying gravel overturns near US-41 in Franklin Twp

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A semi-truck overturned while carrying gravel near US-41 on Friday morning.

At approximately 10:50 a.m. on June 30, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Calumet Post responded to a semi rollover on Lake Annie Rd. near US-41 in Franklin Township.

The semi lost control while navigating a turn and flipped onto its side. A portion of Lake Annie Road was closed for a period of time for vehicle recovery and cleanup.

The driver was uninjured and the crash remains under investigation.

MSP were assisted by Hancock Police Department, Quincy-Franklin Twp. Fire Department, Superior Service Towing, Wuebben Sand & Gravel, Great Lakes Mineral Works, and Payne and Dolan.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo of Krist break-in
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office investigating break-in at Krist Gas Station
Photo of vandalism done at Temple Jacob in Hancock
Houghton man charged federally for defacing Temple Jacob with neo-Nazi symbols
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
Luca (left) and younger brother Lannon Redding (right) carefully search the forest behind their...
Florence County brothers hunt for Bigfoot

Latest News

Future Educator Camp flyer
High schoolers attend NMU’s Future Educator Camp
2023 City Fest poster
4th annual City Fest to return to Marquette
Image courtesy of MGN
Michigan responds to teacher shortage with Talent Together initiative
The Carnegie Library of Ishpeming closes their book sale.
‘We’ve been doing it for over 100 years’: Ishpeming library holds used book sale