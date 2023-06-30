Semi carrying gravel overturns near US-41 in Franklin Twp

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A semi-truck overturned while carrying gravel near US-41 on Friday morning.

At approximately 10:50 a.m. on June 30, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Calumet Post responded to a semi rollover on Lake Annie Rd. near US-41 in Franklin Township.

The semi lost control while navigating a turn and flipped onto its side. A portion of Lake Annie Road was closed for a period of time for vehicle recovery and cleanup.

The driver was uninjured and the crash remains under investigation.

MSP were assisted by Hancock Police Department, Quincy-Franklin Twp. Fire Department, Superior Service Towing, Wuebben Sand & Gravel, Great Lakes Mineral Works, and Payne and Dolan.

