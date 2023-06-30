Project Jade donates communication boards to Marquette State Fish Hatchery

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, the U.P. based communication board organization known as Project Jade donated three communication signs to the Marquette State Fish Hatchery.

Project Jade spends its efforts placing communication boards around the community to help non-verbal and special needs kids communicate. Project Jade CEO Sarah Foster said this donation was also part of a tribute for a Fish hatchery employee Scott Callick, who recently retired. Foster said this board helps people communicate with others that have special needs or are non-verbal.

“People get so uncomfortable around special needs children, and they don’t know how to communicate with them,” said Callick. “This is one more tool to make communication easier.”

Foster said the communicaton boards are also for the interpretive center and it’s listed with different fish.

