Morning Magic! Illusionist Tom Coverly preforms on the morning news

Sneak peek of what you can expect at this year’s UP CityFest
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. CityFest is tomorrow Saturday, July 1 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette. Illusionist and motivational speaker, Tom Coverly joins Pavlina Osta in the studio to give a preview of his performance.

U.P. CityFest goes from noon to 11:00 pm for more information click here

