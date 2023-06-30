Morning Magic! Illusionist Tom Coverly preforms on the morning news

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. CityFest is tomorrow Saturday, July 1 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette. Illusionist and motivational speaker, Tom Coverly joins Pavlina Osta in the studio to give a preview of his performance.

U.P. CityFest goes from noon to 11:00 pm for more information click here

