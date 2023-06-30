Michigan responds to teacher shortage with Talent Together initiative

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Legislature is tackling the teacher shortage.

The legislature allocated $66.4 million to the Talent Together initiative— a partnership between 48 intermediate school districts spanning 63 counties from the U.P. to southeast Michigan.

The money will go directly to aspiring teachers to assist with any financial barriers they face as they become an educator. That could be anything from tuition assistance to a flat salary.

Experts say the teacher shortage in Michigan is growing.

“We’re losing more teachers than we are students on an annual basis,” said Gregory Nyen, MARESA superintendent. “That’s creating a structural deficit in educators. This program is designed to begin to address the shortage of educators.”

If you’re an aspiring educator and would like to sign up for the program, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.