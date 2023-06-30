Michigan families urged to check air quality before participating in outdoor activities this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Heading into a holiday weekend, Michiganders are being strongly urged by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to check the air quality index before participating in outdoor activities.

MDHHS has concluded, using the National Syndromic Surveillance System, that Michigan experienced higher-than-expected emergency department visits Wednesday, June 28, due to asthma complaints.

According to a press release from MDHHS, Michigan has 146 of 149 emergency departments in the state submitting data into the syndromic surveillance system. Studies have shown that even short periods of exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5), which is in wildfire smoke, can trigger asthma attacks requiring emergency medical treatment.

“Emergency departments are starting to see an increase in individuals complaining of asthma symptoms,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to affect air quality across the state. We are urging Michiganders to check the Air Quality Index regularly this weekend to decide if they should be participating in outdoor activities and what actions they should take to keep themselves and their families safe.”

Anyone can get sick from exposure to wildfire smoke, but some people are more sensitive to particle pollution. Older adults aged 65 and older, pregnant people, children, and people with lung and heart conditions may be more likely to get sick if they breathe in wildfire smoke. Symptoms from breathing in particle pollution can include wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath.

The most protective option when air is unhealthy is to stay indoors with air conditioning, reduce strenuous activities and limit outdoor activities.

For people with heart or lung disease, pregnant people, older adults aged 65+, children and teens it is suggested to take the following steps to reduce exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

For everyone else:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

Michiganders can also help reduce their contributions to unhealthy air conditions during air quality events through the following actions:

Do not add to indoor air pollution. Do not burn candles or use gas, propane, woodburning stoves, fireplaces or aerosol sprays. Do not fry or broil meat, smoke tobacco products or vacuum.

Reduce outdoor air pollution. Reschedule any burning or activities that add dust, smoke and particulate matter to the air, including campfires.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and reduce how often you refuel vehicles.

