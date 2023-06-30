Menominee County Sheriff’s Office receives grant for improvements to K9 unit vehicles

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office has received a $6,180-dollar grant from the M&M Area Community Foundation which will be used to improve their K9 unit vehicles.

Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Confidential Administrative Assistant, Jen Bastien, said she decided to apply for the grant after they added two new K9 officers.

“For our K9 unit, we ended up being able to purchase two K9s much quicker than we anticipated, and we did not budget for the vehicle improvements for both dogs’ vehicles in the budget year. So, we needed to seek out some grant funding to assist with that,” said Bastien.

The Menominee community donated proceeds from fundraising to purchase the two new officers named Jace and Dina and Bastien said using the money on the K9 vehicles shows the entire community that their donations and contributions are providing an impact.

“By purchasing these vehicles safety systems will ensure that their investment into our department is safe for years to come,” said Bastien.

Menominee County Sheriff’s Department Sheriff Deputy John Perry said before they received the grants, the K9 vehicles weren’t comfortable for the dog but the additions the grant provides will make these officers’ jobs more efficient.

“They provide the emergency lighting system and what we call a bailing system which is the hot and pop system. It’s a button on our belt that you press that button, and it automatically pops the door for him to, bail out if we are in a situation where I can’t get back to open the door and I need him,” said Perry.

He says another exciting addition to the k9 trucks is a new cooling and heating system.

“You can set the temperature where you want it and once it reaches that temperature, it will get an alert that will say the temperature warning. Then it will roll down all the windows and turn the fan on in the back window for him and if you don’t respond within a certain amount of time the door will pop open and he will be able to get out,” said Perry.

Perry adds that they are thankful for the community support and they will continue to do fundraisers throughout the year.

