Marquette City Police urge public to stay safe around fireworks

By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Police reminds us that while fireworks are fun during the holidays, they are still dangerous.

The City of Marquette has adopted the State of Michigan rules about fireworks which means they will be allowed from June 29 to July 4 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.

Marquette police say fireworks are never allowed on public property, only private. You should never be drinking while lighting off fireworks, and minors should never be allowed to light them off.

Marquette Police Captain James Finkbeiner says safety is the top priority.

“We try to work with people as best we can, but in certain circumstances, if it is unsafe, we can confiscate fireworks as part of a violation, and you could be issued a ticket up to $1,000,” said Captain Finkbeiner.

Captain Finkbeiner would like to remind everyone that there are no fireworks allowed by citizens in Lower Harbor, and the new south pier will be closed to the public during the firework show due to safety concerns.

