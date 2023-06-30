Mariucci-hosted grill-off raises money for Beacon House

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beacon House benefactor Steve Mariucci hosted the second-ever sizzling grill-off to bring in money for the Beacon House.

This year, the Grill and Chill featured competitors Jay Feely, a sportscaster and former NFL Kicker, Captain Keith Colburn from Deadliest Catch and Tom Wahlstrom, owner and chef at Elizabeth’s Chophouse. To start the night, a king crab provided by Captain Colburn was auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Mariucci said it’s good to help people out if you have the ability to.

“I’ve always felt that if you’re in a position to help out, you should,” said Mariucci. “If you’re privileged enough to help and give some effort and rally some people to do the same thing, it’s very cool. It’s really rewarding. We love this place.”

The event had food, a whiskey bar and music by Stephen Ray and Grammy award-winning Tim Nichols.

