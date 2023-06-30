Mariucci-hosted grill-off raises money for Beacon House

The event had food, a whiskey bar, and music by Stephen Ray and Grammy award-winning Tim Nichols.
The event had food, a whiskey bar, and music by Stephen Ray and Grammy award-winning Tim Nichols.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beacon House benefactor Steve Mariucci hosted the second-ever sizzling grill-off to bring in money for the Beacon House.

This year, the Grill and Chill featured competitors Jay Feely, a sportscaster and former NFL Kicker, Captain Keith Colburn from Deadliest Catch and Tom Wahlstrom, owner and chef at Elizabeth’s Chophouse. To start the night, a king crab provided by Captain Colburn was auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Mariucci said it’s good to help people out if you have the ability to.

“I’ve always felt that if you’re in a position to help out, you should,” said Mariucci. “If you’re privileged enough to help and give some effort and rally some people to do the same thing, it’s very cool. It’s really rewarding. We love this place.”

The event had food, a whiskey bar and music by Stephen Ray and Grammy award-winning Tim Nichols.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Ishpeming woman arrested for attempting to set husband on fire
Medicaid (MGN)
Delta County woman charged with 9 counts of Medicaid fraud
The current MSHS block "M" logo.
Redmen, Redette nicknames on upcoming MAPS Board of Education agenda
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
Pickford man arrested for antisemitic threats indicted by grand jury

Latest News

Photo of vandalism done at Temple Jacob in Hancock
Houghton man charged federally for defacing Temple Jacob with neo-Nazi symbols
Memorial bench dedicated to fallen Iron County Road Commission worker
75th annual Copper Country Strawberry Festival to feature shuttle bus, strawberry parade balloon
Cove Boutique celebrates grand opening