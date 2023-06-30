Mackinac Bridge travel outlook for 4th of July holiday

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning Friday, the next ten days will be the busiest of the summer for the Mackinac Bridge.

Kim Nowack, Mackinac Bridge bridge director said they expect over 20,000 vehicles to make the trek across the bridge in the coming days. Of these, most will be heading northbound into the Upper Peninsula.

Bridge officials will be taking extra precautions to try to increase the flow of traffic.

They are estimating that most of the traffic will be northbound on Friday, then southbound Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Starting Friday, they will have five lanes open on the northbound portion of the bridge. On Sunday, July 2, and Tuesday, July 4, they will be reversing that to the southbound lanes, but for that, they will have six lanes open instead of five.

Nowack said the bridge will be busy, but there are peak times you can avoid.

“We have peak traffic anywhere from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Friday and the Sunday return trip, so we ask people to try to avoid those hours if they can, and they will not get caught in a backup,” said Nowack.

Bridge representatives are asking people to slow down, turn their headlights on and pay attention to the roadway to get across the bridge safely.

