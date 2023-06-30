Ishpeming’s ‘Festival of Treasures’ brings people together

There are sidewalk sales, events for kids, vendors, food to enjoy and live music all day long.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Festival of Treasures is a street fair that closes the streets of downtown Ishpeming.

David Aeh, Ishpeming Community Events member said the festival always happens around the Fourth of July, and it has been going on for about 20 years.

There are sidewalk sales, events for kids, vendors, food to enjoy and live music all day long.

Aeh said this is an event that continues to bring people together.

“It really brings the downtown alive, and it’s really fun to run into people that you haven’t seen in a while. [This] is a great town, and it has wonderful people, and an event like this is a way for us to celebrate our community and its people,” said Aeh.

The Festival of Treasures went until 5 o’clock Friday so preparations could be made for the Ishpeming Independence Day Parade. The parade will be going on Saturday morning starting at 10:30 in Ishpeming.

