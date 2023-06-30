Hazy weekend with moderate showers next week

As we head into the weekend some portions of the region will still be hazy but there has been improvements over the last 24 hours. Spotty rain in the eastern counties is possible Saturday afternoon with drier conditions Sunday. Small changes to rain chances are expected for Fourth of July with lighter rain in the central and western counties. But more moderate bands of rain is still in the forecast for next Wednesday and Thursday.

Saturday: Hazy start to the morning with chances of showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s near the shore; Mid to High 70s inland

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; warmer air

>Highs: Mid 70s near shore; High 70s to Low 80s inland

Monday: Mostly sunny skies; hot air with spotty rain chances in the evening

>Highs: Mid to High 80s inland; High 70s to Low 80s near shore

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies; chances scattered showers in the late afternoon and evening

>Highs: Mid to High 80s inland; High 70s near shore

Wednesday: Widespread moderate rain; mostly cloudy

>Highs: 80s

Thursday: Light to moderate showers in the morning; partly cloudy in the afternoon

>Highs: 70s

