Belmont Park cancels thoroughbred racing Friday due to poor air quality

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Belmont Park canceled its thoroughbred racing card on Friday due to poor air quality caused by wildfires in Canada.

The New York Racing Association announced the decision early in the afternoon after consulting with the New York State Equine Medical Director, its management and veterinary staff.

“NYRA monitors the air quality closely all the time and there was a dramatic decline late this morning,” spokesman Pat McKenna said.

The track remained open for simulcasting.

This is the second time the wildfire have caused Belmont to cancel a card this month. The other happened days before the Belmont Stakes on June 10.

Racing is scheduled to resume Saturday with a 10-race card.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

