4th annual City Fest to return to Marquette

2023 City Fest poster
2023 City Fest poster(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - City Fest is coming back to Marquette this weekend.

There will be a wide variety of family-friendly entertainment such as live music, BMX stunt riders, and an illusionist. There will even be a Super Smash Bros. tournament where folks can put their video game skills to the test against various other competitors. There will be prizes for the top three places in each age group.

Organizers say the event brings people together.

“It’s really good for our community because it’s very family-oriented,” said Miranda Slater, City Fest volunteer. “It’s a safe place to come, it helps give us a message of hope, and it just really brings people together.”

City Fest will be this Saturday from noon until 10 p.m. at Mattson Lower Harbor Park. The event is free and open to the public.

