4 state parks offer fireworks-free weekend for Fourth of July

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fourth of July weekend is here and fireworks will be a part of many celebrations in Upper Michigan. Craig Lake State Park will be offering fireworks-free camping options again this year. It’s an effort to provide a safe space for veterans with PTSD or anyone looking for less crowded areas.

“Typically, those locations are a little quieter to begin with, but we really want to provide an opportunity to get away from the hustle and bustle,” said Debra Gill, Van Riper/Craig Lake State Parks Supervisor. “Van Riper is busy. There are a lot of parks in the state that are very busy during this weekend and it’s just a lot of commotion. It might not even be fireworks. It might just be a lot of commotion.”

10 state parks in Michigan are fireworks free, including four in the U.P. -- Wells State Park, Craig Lake State Park, Bewabic State Park and Tahquamenon Falls State Park.

“I’m proud to say as a state park system that we provide that opportunity,” Gill said. “We try to accommodate that quiet to kind of let people just get away and just sit quietly with their thoughts. It’s a thing that I’m pretty proud of.”

There are more than 6,000 veterans in Marquette County. Rachel Woody and her staff at the Marquette County Department of Veteran’s Affairs includes three veteran service officers. Woody says combat veterans especially can prepare for a fireworks display in public, but when they’re home and neighbors use fireworks, it can be triggering.

“A lot of veterans can prepare themselves to go see the fireworks, but what mostly gets a combat veteran is random fireworks that are shot off in neighborhoods,” said Woody. “If you have a veteran sitting in their house and there’s a bang, it’s a trigger.”

Woody says some veterans have signs explaining their sensitivity to fireworks in their yards and the best thing to do is communicate with your neighbors before setting off fireworks.

“Neighbors being aware of who’s surrounding them, instead of lighting fireworks right off next to a veterans house,” Woody said. “Maybe speak with that veteran, let them know, and if it is something that bothers that veteran, maybe go to a friend’s house.”

Wherever you choose to celebrate this holiday weekend, the DNR encourages you to be safe, leave no trace and be considerate of others.

