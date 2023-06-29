WUPHD reminds summer event organizers to apply for required TFE food licenses

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) is reminding event organizers to get their temporary food licenses in lieu of Independence Day.

They are referred to as Temporary Food Establishment (TFE) licenses.

The licenses are required by Michigan law for almost anyone to serve food or drink at any public event.

“The temporary food events really apply to non-profit organizations, groups, entities or restaurants that want to prepare food off-site, where they don’t have a licensed location, so we issue these temporaries,” said WUPHD Environmental Health Director Tanya Rule. “They can be good for one location up to 14 consecutive days.”

With the upcoming Fourth of July celebrations, the department is especially stressing the need for licenses.

“Our focus is really on food safety,” continued Rule. “And ensuring that the public doesn’t get sick from food consumption.”

A license application must be sent in at least 5 business days before food is served.

This is followed by an inspection.

The inspectors will ask about handwashing, cooking equipment, and appropriate cooking temperatures.

“They’re also looking to make sure they have adequate equipment to not only cook the food to the proper temperature but for hot and cold holding,” added Rule. “So cold food, keeping it below 41 degrees (F), and then hot food, keeping it hot enough so that you’re not having any bacteria growth where people could get sick if they consume that food.”

Not being approved with a license and selling food regardless can potentially have both personal and community-wide consequences.

“Worst-case scenario, you would cause an illness outbreak to occur,” finished Rule, “and then you are liable for that.”

Applications can be found at the department or online.

To download and fill out the application, visit the WUPHD website by clicking here.

