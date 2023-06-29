UP CityFest returning to Marquette with greater focus on youth activities

The faith-based festival takes over Lower Harbor Park on July 1
UP CityFest poster.
UP CityFest poster.(UP CityFest)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. CityFest is making its fourth return to the Marquette area, this time, with small changes.

This year’s festival will take place at Lower Harbor Park from noon to 10:00 p.m. The faith-based festival is free to attend.

Songer says the festival’s organizers asked kids what they’d like to see at the event this year.

Per popular request, a Super Smash Bros tournament was added to the CityFest activity lineup, with a category for ages 10-14 and ages 15-40. The gameplay will be broadcast on a large screen for all to view. $2,000 in prizes have been donated by community organizations for winners of the tournaments.

Plus, Duarte is visiting from Guatemala with interactive art activities.

UP CityFest will also feature a performance by the Stunt Dudes and musical performances by Beckah Shea, Flame, Cade Thompson, Tom Coverly, and 41 West.

You can learn more about UP CityFest at lifelight.org/upcityfest.

